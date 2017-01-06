Evidence of executions on the hill

The grim secrets discovered during a local excavation will be revealed to members of Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeological Society next week.

County Archaeologist Greg Chuter will be the speaker at the first meeting of the year on Friday, January 13.

It is being held at St Saviour’s Church Hall (Spencer Road entrance) with doors opening at 7.15pm. All are welcome.

Mr Chuter will be telling members about excavations and research at Malling Hill, near Lewes.

Recent investigations at the downland site resulted from a piece of human bone found eroding out of a rabbit burrow on the east side of the hill. A mass grave was discovered containing the skeletons of a group of men executed in the Saxon period, who may have been captured by Viking raiders.

