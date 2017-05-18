Every Sort of People Festival draws Lewes crowds

The first ever Every Sort of People Festival went with a bang at Lewes Football Club Stadium this weekend.

The festival, held on May 13, was attended by more than 1,000 people turn out to enjoy live music, DJs, and other performances over three stages as well workshops It was attended by many people with physical and learning disabilities as well as non-disabled people of all ages.

Delta 7 (Photo: Brian Clifford)

Julia Roberts, associate director of Culture Shift, which help organise the festival, said: “The Every Sort Of People Festival was a leap of faith for Culture Shift. There was a high element of risk involved in creating an event which aspired to be genuinely integrated at every level - planning, delivery, audiences, performers and contributors.

“On a shoestring budget, so much could have gone wrong but a core group of organisations and individuals shared a vision and committed their energies and talents to making it happen. Community effort and goodwill was rewarded with a sunny day and over 1000 people who came to the Dripping Pan on Saturday and take part in a unique festival event that was enjoyed by everyone.

“Thanks to Lewes FC for the invitation and the support to turn their ground into a festival for a day and thanks to everyone who played their part in making the vision a reality.”

The partnership behind Every Sort of People says it hopes the festival will become an annual event and will inspire more accessible community programming in the future.

Tongue and Groove (Photo: Brian Clifford)

Kevin Miller, CEO of Lewes Football Club said: “On behalf of the Lewes Football Club Community I’d like to thank Julia and her team, the amazing support that we all received from our local community groups, the volunteers, the bands, the face-painters, the carers, and everyone involved, for creating such an amazing day

"This festival epitomised everything that we as a Football Club aspire to: total inclusion, the celebration of diversity, and the coming together of so many committed and dedicated people, all working in harmony to provide a brilliant event for everyone.”

Photos by Brian Clifford.