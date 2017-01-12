Environment Agency warning of flooding and high tides

The Environment Agency is warning South East coastal communities to be prepared for high tides and possible flooding from today (Thursday, January 12) to Saturday this week.

There are currently three Flood Alerts in place in London, Kent and the Sussex coast, with a combination of high tides and tidal surges with strong winds and rainfall expected today.

Gale force winds and a further coastal surge are also forecast on Friday into Saturday.

These conditions could result in large waves and some high water levels around the times of high tide, increasing flood risk to coastal communities.

People are urged to sign up for flood warnings and avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades when there are large waves.

Environment Agency teams are closely monitoring the flood risk and are working hard to reduce the risk of flooding by checking and maintaining defences and ensuring that temporary defences are ready to be set up where necessary.

Its Area Incident Rooms in Kent, Sussex and Hampshire are open and the teams are out working 24/7 checking and maintaining flood defences, clearing blockages in watercourses and monitoring water levels.

Mark Douch, from the Environment Agency, said, “The combination of strong winds, high tides and surges could result in flooding along sections of the coast in Kent, Sussex and Hampshire from today through to Saturday this week.

“The weather also remains very unsettled with potentially heavy rainfall falling, so we are monitoring our rivers and watercourses closely.

“During this period of adverse weather, I urge people to remember to take extreme care when walking along coastal paths and promenades. Flooding of low lying coastal roads is also possible and people should avoid driving through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk and keep up to date with the latest situation at www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎

For more general information on how to prepare for flooding and the latest flood warnings in force visit www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding or ring Floodline on 03459 881188.