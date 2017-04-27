Entries for Beachy Head Marathon almost sold out after London Marathon boost

Organisers of Beachy Head Marathon are preparing for a sell-out entry this year, so sign up soon to face one of the most challenging races in the country.

With six months still to go, it’s thought runners have taken inspiration from last Sunday’s London Marathon and stepped up in their numbers to the off-road challenge.

The marathon celebrates its 16th year on Saturday, October 28, in a track stretching over miles of beautiful South Downs National Park landscapes.

Places are filling up fast with runners signing up from all over the globe. Entries for this year’s event come from 14 different countries so far, including New Zealand, America, Germany and Canada.

Seasoned and new runners alike can admire the magnificent coastal scenery as the marathon route takes competitors through Friston Forest and over the Seven Sisters, Birling Gap and Beachy Head, all whilst competing in one of the UK’s toughest courses, overcoming 300 steps and 14 gates.

Eastbourne Borough Council director of tourism and enterprise Phillip Evans said, “Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite them and any other keen runners to try an even bigger sporting challenge later this year, at Eastbourne’s Beachy Head Marathon.

“It is a truly unique race with such astounding views of the local area, and one which we are very proud to run. The international attraction this event has is phenomenal, and has really become one of Eastbourne’s most iconic events.”

Alongside the marathon, the Beachy Head 10K race returns for its fifth consecutive year, for first-time and shorter distance runners.

As ever, the 10K still gives competitors the opportunity to enjoy some of the most picturesque and scenic views of the marathon’s route.

Entry to the 10K race is £24 and entrance to the marathon is £40 until May 31, when the price increases.

Unlike any other event, the Beachy Head Marathon offers finishers swimming pool facilities and a hot meal, as well as chip timing, bag store and finisher’s medal as standard.

Event Organisers are searching for volunteers to help marshal the course. For those interested in taking part as a volunteer, call 01323 415442 or email Julie.Paul@eastbourne.gov.uk.

For more information, or to enter, visit www.beachyheadmarathon.co.uk.