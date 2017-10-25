Entertainers wanted to perform at Christmas market

Organisers behind the Eastbourne Christmas Market have begun their search for entertainers, musicians, buskers, dancers, choirs, bands and groups to entertain shoppers.

The market is moving from the seafront to Terminus Road this year and organisers are working in partnership with entertainment company Full Beam Productions.

Stephen Holt at Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce said, “I am delighted that once again, Jim and Natalie have agreed to help entertain the crowds at this year’s Christmas market.

“Not only will we have the best local arts, crafts and produce, but we will once again have the best live entertainment over the weekends to get our shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

“Last year, they were one of my highlights of the market with their mix of modern and classical tunes which got the crowd into the swing of things. I’m delighted this year they have come back particularly as they have been nominated for the Eastbourne Young Achievers Business Award.”

Entertainers wanting to perform at the market should call Eastbourne 641144.