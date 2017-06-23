Enjoy free festival at weekend

People will be able to enjoy a free festival of food and music at Princes Park this weekend when the Feastival event returns.

The two day event on Saturday June 24 and Sunday 25, promises to be even bigger and better than last year, mixing culture, food and music in a great setting

International and local vendors will be selling a variety of food and drink from all over the world: Spanish, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, French, American, Mexican, Italian, English, Eastern European, Greek, African, Portuguese and Turkish.

Local brewers, wine merchants and restaurateurs will also be getting involved, showcasing their food and drink.

Entertainment will be provided by ethnic dance groups, street artists, international and local music, and much more on the main stage.

Entry is free and it runs from 10am - 8pm each day.

