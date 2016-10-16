Enjoy coffee and cake while learning how to use the internet

Wealden District Council’s computer and internet classes have proved a great success and a lucky Polegate couple won their very own tablet.

David and Pat Nicholls, winners of the tablet draw at Wealden’s latest Coffee, Cakes, Computers and A Whole Lot More event, took part in the sessions together and have become more clued up of using the internet.

The couple believe team work is the best way to avoid missing out on the array of services and information available online.

With so many of the best bargains to be found on the internet as well as access to growing number of public services, David and Pat have been encouraging each other improve their computer skills.

David, 83, said, “Pat is good on the keyboard, having worked as a typist, but is worried when things get technical.

“I am happy about checking the weather forecast and my bank account online, but I’m wary about buying things online and only just getting to grips with my smartphone.

“Wealden’s Coffee, Cakes, Computers and A Whole Lot More events are an informal ways of seeking help and advice from people who don’t try to baffle you with technical jargon.

“There’s no question too simple and hearing about other people’s experiences is reassuring.

“Between us, Pat and I can just about manage, but if one of us were no longer around, it important the other can still cope. That is why we are both taking the opportunity to learn more about computing.”

David and Pat, who live in Polegate, are taking advantage of Barclay’s Digital Eagles course taking place at the Royal Oak and Castle Pub in Pevensey.

Digital Eagles is a free seven-week course on using the internet and includes setting up an email account, digital security, social media, online shopping, Skype.

Councillor Graham Wells, one of Wealden’s digital ambassadors, said, “For some of us, using the internet may not be the natural thing to do, but there are many opportunities around to help reticent computer users gain confidence.

“If you do feel you are missing out on the online world, why not come along to our next Coffee, Cakes, Computers and A Whole Lot More session which is taking place on November 1 in Crowborough Community Centre between 10-12pm.

“And why not ask your friends and family member if they can show you how to do something using their computer or tablet device.”

“Or take advantage of the free computer access available in the public foyer of Wealden’s Vicarage Lane offices at Hailsham, or at your local library to explore the internet.

“The more you try, the more familiar it all becomes.”

At every Wealden Coffee, Cakes, Computers & A Whole Lot More event there is a free draw for a tablet computer. David and Pat Nicholls were the draw winners at September’s Alfriston event.

The photo shows Pat and David Nicholls being presented with a free tablet by Councillor Graham Wells and Amanda Hodge, Wealden’s head of policy and community services, in the public foyer at Vicarage Lane.

