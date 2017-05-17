Enjoy a half-price ride on Eastbourne’s Dotto train

The Eastbourne Herald is this week pleased to offer readers half-price travel on the town’s Dotto train.

The much loved mini-engine will return to the seafront promenade in time for the Bank Holiday weekend. Dotto resumes its traditional route between Holywell Retreat and Sovereign Harbour from Saturday, May 27.

To celebrate, the Herald will be printing vouchers for a cut-price ride in Friday’s paper.

The hugely popular road train has become a key highlight of the town’s tourist season. Travellers can take a ride along any part of the prom and hop on or off at the key attractions such as Wish Tower Slopes, Eastbourne Pier, Fisherman’s Green, Fort Fun and the Sovereign Centre.

The iconic mini-train came close to being scrapped in 2014 after Eastbourne Borough Council failed to find an operator to take it on. Stagecoach stepped in with a plan to run Dotto on a commercial basis with cheaper fares. Back then, Stagecoach introduced a simple £2 a ride fixed fare (£1 for children) and a £5 hop-on hop-off day ticket. This week they announced that the fares will remain the same for the third year in a row.

To enjoy the even cheaper rate for the Bank Holiday weekend, bring along the Stagecoach Dotto voucher you will find in your Herald.

Meanwhile, Dotto’s return has been greeted with enthusiasm on our Facebook page. Ali Elmes posted, “Great news! I have never been on it yet - and I first moved here in 1985! Who remembers Pauline and Arthur Fowler from EastEnders going on it when they came to Eastbourne on holiday?”

And Joanne Chorlton said, “I took a school trip of about 90 reception children on the Dotto train back in the mid-90s. They waved and shouted hello to everyone the entire length of the seafront, from Treasure Island to Holywell!”