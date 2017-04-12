England rugby star supporting Eastbourne Sports Festival

A rugby champion has thrown his support behind Eastbourne Sports Festival.

England and Lions star Owen Farrell is backing the popular festival which aims to encourage people to try new sports from May 20 to May 26.

Farrell, who was a vital part of England’s triumph at the Six Nations and is nominated for player of the year, said, “I fully support the Eastbourne Sports Festival and hope that the event is a great success.”

With more than 50 different sports activities, including sports as diverse as scuba diving and fencing, the festival is the opportunity for sports enthusiasts to try something new.

All taster sessions cost just £1, with proceeds going to the Eastbourne branch of the NSPCC to train volunteers on the ChildLine Schools Service.

The event, which is in its sixth year and raised £1,500 last year, has received tremendous support and aims to continue inspiring people with the help of professional athletes.

Eastbourne Borough Council Director of Tourism and Enterprise Phil Evans said, “Eastbourne Sports Festival has been igniting interest in sports amongst all ages since 2012 and is a fantastic opportunity to make use of Eastbourne’s many leisure venues for as little as £1.

“It’s brilliant to have Owen Farrell’s support in this event and hope that it encourages people of all abilities to make the most of this great opportunity – you may discover a hidden talent!”

Eastbourne Sports Festival has been extended to a week-long event providing extra opportunities to attend midweek taster sessions such as martial arts, Swoove and trampolining.

Amongst the venues taking part is the Sovereign Centre, which will be offering the chance to dive into activities such as Scuba and Aqua Fit. Visitors can get also their skates on with the Skating Festival across the weekend and try unique sports activities from Roller Basketball to Speed Skating and Roller Frisbee.

The event is open to all ages and abilities, with 2017 being the first time the event hosts a morning specifically for people with disabilities as well as a morning of activities for pre-school children.

Plenty of venues across the town are taking part, including all of Sport Eastbourne’s centres, including: Eastbourne Sports Park, Cavendish Sports Centre, Hampden Park Sports Centre and Shinewater Sports Centre. The Sovereign Centre, Motcombe Swimming Pool, Eastbourne and Gildredge Park Bowling Clubs and Hampden Park Tennis Club.

For more information about Sport Eastbourne, visit www.SportEastbourne.com or call the main office on 01323 509859.