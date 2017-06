Emergency services have paid their respects today (Monday) to the victims of a major fire in a London towerblock.

Police have today said 79 people are believed to have died in the blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, West London, last Tuesday (June 13).

Emergency Services at headquarters in Lewes held the flag at half mast

A nationwide minute’s silence took place at 11am.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service held its flag at half mast and emergency services across East Sussex fell silent to pay respect to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.