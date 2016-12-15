Emergency services called to Langney Shopping centre crash

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash at Langney Shopping Centre this morning (Thursday).

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the shopping centre at around 11.15am this morning (Thursday) after a collision involving two vehicles in its car park.

Firefighters made the area and both vehicles safe before leaving the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance spokesman said all the cars occupants were out of the vehicles when paramedics arrived on scene but one of those involved was suffering from shock.

The patient was checked over at the scene by paramedics but declined any further treatment.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.