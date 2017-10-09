Emergency services called to incident on Eastbourne pier

Police and lifeboats were called to an incident on the pier this afternoon (Monday).

The emergency services were reportedly sent to a young man in distress on the wrong side of the railings at around 1pm.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said, “There was a young man distressed on the wrong side of the railings.

“We were called as safety back up. Police managed to grab control of the chap and he was okay.”

The spokesperson said the young man was taken into police care.