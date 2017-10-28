Emergency services advise Seaford residents to stay inside

Reports of a ‘noxious odour’ affecting Seaford this evening (Friday, October 27) prompted emergency services to advise people to stay indoors and to keep doors and windows shut.

The odour, described by one of several people to contact Sussex Police as “like burning plastic”, was first noticed in The Ridings area at around 6pm but failed to disperse.

Some people have complained of stinging eyes and feeling sick.

Police are working with other agencies, including the Coastguard, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Lewes District Council, to try to determine the cause of the smell.

In August a toxic ‘haze’ caused discomfort to people in the Birling Gap area, but the Seaford incident is not currently being linked to this.