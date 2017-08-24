Ellie donates her hair to children’s charity

Six year old Ellie Bennett parted with her beautiful hair to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust - a charity which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or illness.

Ellie, a pupil at Pevensey and Westham School, has so far raised £750 through her Just Giving Page.

Mum Sally said: “She wanted to let children who are ill have her hair, so they didn’t need to worry about losing theirs.” You can donate by going to www.justgiving.com/EllieB7.