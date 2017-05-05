Search

Election results: Ward by ward in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Conservatives

The results are in after today’s count at Eastbourne following yesterday’s East Sussex County Council election.

DEVONSHIRE

Paul Howard (L) 463

Rachel Large (UKIP) 232

Steve Wallis (LD) 1,424

Robert Whippy (C) 657

Linda Whintle (G) 117

HAMPDEN PARK

Ivor Hueting (G) 119

Mozmil Hussain (C) 632

Dave Poole (L) 345

Colin Swansborough (LD) 1,339

LANGNEY

Rosana Caporicci Jimenez (G) 44

Lee Comfort (L) 144

Ian Garbutt (UKIP) 160

Alan Shuttleworth (LD) 1,646 Christopher Whippy (C) 561

MEADS

Sally Boys (G) 187

Jean Couture (L) 236

Christopher Holloway (UKIP) 157

Robin Maxted (LD) 918

Barry Taylor (C) 2,213

OLD TOWN

Vivienne De Havilland-Geraghty (C) 1,123

Alex Hough (G) 184

Jake Lambert (L) 340

John Ungar (LD) 2,074

RATTON

Colin Belsey (C) 2,054

Rex Kosters (UKIP) 181

John Lambert (L) 256

Pippa Oliphant (G) 95

Marcus Von Thiele (LD) 697

ST ANTHONY’S

Jackie Ferguson (L) 192

Jamie Hollywood (C) 847

Colin Horscroft (UKIP) 150 Nick Symons (G) 60

David Tutt (LD) 1,834

SOVEREIGN

Kate Daly (LD) 829

Natasha Duursma (L) 195

David Elkin (C) 1,998

Hugh Norris (G) 83

UPPERTON

Dorothy Forsyth (G)

Diane Mulkeirins (C)

Paul Richards (L)

Pat Rodohan (LD)

Amanda Sheehan (UKIP)