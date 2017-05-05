Election results: Ward by ward in Eastbourne

The results are in after today’s count at Eastbourne following yesterday’s East Sussex County Council election.
DEVONSHIRE
Paul Howard (L) 463
Rachel Large (UKIP) 232
Steve Wallis (LD) 1,424
Robert Whippy (C) 657
Linda Whintle (G) 117
HAMPDEN PARK
Ivor Hueting (G) 119
Mozmil Hussain (C) 632
Dave Poole (L) 345
Colin Swansborough (LD) 1,339
LANGNEY
Rosana Caporicci Jimenez (G) 44
Lee Comfort (L) 144
Ian Garbutt (UKIP) 160
Alan Shuttleworth (LD) 1,646 Christopher Whippy (C) 561
MEADS
Sally Boys (G) 187
Jean Couture (L) 236
Christopher Holloway (UKIP) 157
Robin Maxted (LD) 918
Barry Taylor (C) 2,213
OLD TOWN
Vivienne De Havilland-Geraghty (C) 1,123
Alex Hough (G) 184
Jake Lambert (L) 340
John Ungar (LD) 2,074
RATTON
Colin Belsey (C) 2,054
Rex Kosters (UKIP) 181
John Lambert (L) 256
Pippa Oliphant (G) 95
Marcus Von Thiele (LD) 697
ST ANTHONY’S
Jackie Ferguson (L) 192
Jamie Hollywood (C) 847
Colin Horscroft (UKIP) 150 Nick Symons (G) 60
David Tutt (LD) 1,834
SOVEREIGN
Kate Daly (LD) 829
Natasha Duursma (L) 195
David Elkin (C) 1,998
Hugh Norris (G) 83
UPPERTON
Dorothy Forsyth (G)
Diane Mulkeirins (C)
Paul Richards (L)
Pat Rodohan (LD)
Amanda Sheehan (UKIP)