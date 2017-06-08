ELECTION 2017: Eastbourne polling stations close and the count begins

Polling stations across Eastbourne have closed in the last few minutes (Thursday 10pm) and the count is getting underway at the Town Hall.

The result as to who the town’s next MP will be is expected at around 3.30am.

Eastbourne election candidates

Four candidates were contesting the seat: Conservative Caroline Ansell, who is defending her 733 vote majority; Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd; Jake Lambert for the Labour Party and the Green Party’s Alex Hough.

The election locally is being seen as a two horse race between Mrs Ansell and Mr Lloyd, who she ousted from office in 2015.

At the last General Election Jake Lamber took 4,143 votes and came fourth behind the UKIP candidate.

UKIP is not fielding a candidate this time round.

Green candidate Alex Hough will be hoping to improve on the 1,351 votes polled by Andrew Durling in 2015 but last Saturday encouraged people to vote tactically and tick the box for Mr Lloyd in an official alliance.

She later apologised for what she called a “cock up”.

All the results will be online at our website www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

The Lewes result, which includes Polegate, and Pevensey, Westham and Herstmonceux – part of the Bexhill constituency – will also be online.