Elderly Eastbourne woman speaks out after home is egged on Halloween

An elderly Eastbourne woman who had eggs thrown at her house on Halloween has asked the culprits not to be so wasteful.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says she discovered the mess on the windows and doors of her home in Pacific Drive this morning (Wednesday).

She said, “Whoever did it, next time would they take the eggs to the food bank because there are people who would use them.

“It’s wicked. It was shocking to discover it. What a silly and wasteful thing to do.”

This comes after Sussex Police yesterday appealed for people to consider the elderly on Halloween.

Residents were reminded anti-social behaviour incidents can be reported to police online, by calling 101 or 01273 470101, or 999 in an emergency.