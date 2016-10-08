Quarter of teachers in the South East consider resigning due to stress

Stress levels in the classroom have reached tipping point in the South East, with one in four teachers considering resigning, research has shown.

Over a quarter of a million school days were lost due to teacher stress in the last academic year (2015-2016), according to new figures released by specialist insurance broker, Towergate.

Towergate’s research found that more than three quarters of teachers in the South East believe it is more stressful to be a teacher today than when they first entered the classroom.

This increase in stress may be having a wider impact on the profession – nearly a quarter of teachers have considered resigning and 7 per cent have already handed in their notice.

Helen Bernabe, from Towergate’s Education Division said: “It’s very concerning to see the large numbers of teachers that are feeling extremely stressed in their jobs in the South East.

“Teachers play an incredibly important role in our society, educating our next generation and we must ensure that they all feel supported, enthused and happy in the profession they are all committed to.”

Among teachers in the South East, the top reasons for rocketing stress levels is the emphasis on achieving higher results (66 per cent), the focus on league tables or performance targets (62 per cent) and the frequency of curriculum changes (69 per cent).

