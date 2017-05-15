Pier to Pier Walk for cancer charity

School friends walked nearly 40 miles for Cancer Research UK in memory of a North Bersted grandfather.

Cameron Stockley-Pollard, 17, of Ullswater Grove, Felpham, organised the walk with 11 of his classmates at Sussex Downs College in Eastbourne.

They walked for 14 hours from Hastings Pier to Brighton Pier in memory of his grandfather, Arthur Pollard, who died in March, having been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer just five days before.

Mum Janet Stockley-Pollard said: “Cameron has fetal anti convulsant syndrome, including Asperger’s, ADHD, asthma, joint pain and others.

“Despite his own difficulties and struggles with leg pain, he walked nearly 40 miles in 14 hours on Friday, May 5, with some of his classmates.

“This was something they chose to do as part of their college course and to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Two days later, he still could not walk properly but he was already talking about doing another walk next year.”

Cameron is studying for his BTEC sport level 3 and boards at the college as it is the closest specialist school that meets his needs.

He has short hamstrings and has to do regular physiotherapy to help with the pain he suffers.

Janet added: “This means that he has faced a lot of personal challenges of his own, including not wanting to be seen by people or enjoying physical activity.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Janet-stockley-pollard2 to make a donation.