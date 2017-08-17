PICTURES: Eastbourne students celebrate amazing A-Level results

Students were celebrating across Eastbourne when A-Level results were released today (Thursday).

At Sussex Downs College more than 40 courses achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and 20 outstanding students celebrated achieving three A/A* A-Levels.

Sussex Downs College A level results 17/8/17 - Daisy Etem (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170817-113020008

Student Daisy Etem, 18, who received A* A* B for Maths, Sociology and Business, said, “I feel really happy, I did my best. Some of the exams were really hard but I’m proud of myself.” She goes on to an apprenticeship at an accounting company.

And Jade Earley, 19, received a distinction star and two distinctions in her BTEC Art and Design Extended Diploma. Jade, who came second in Britain’s Sewing Bee. is now working with Brighton Fashion House, writing a magazine column and is setting up her own fashion brand.

Headteacher Mike Hopkins said, “Sussex Downs College learners are still surpassing expectations and are progressing to wonderful higher education and career opportunities.

“The vast majority of our students are going on to study higher education, some with prestigious Russell Group universities. The college continues to improve and we are so pleased to celebrate a fantastic year for our students.”

Sussex Downs College A level results 17/8/17 -Jade Earley (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170817-112956008

The town’s MP Stephen Lloyd said, “It’s a privilege to be at Sussex Downs this morning as our young people get their A-Level results.

“I’m incredibly proud of how for so many of them their hard work has paid off and I wish them all the very best of Eastbourne luck for the next stage of their lives.”

Meanwhile Hailsham Sixth Form students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate and three quarters of grades were A-C.

Students opening outstanding results there included: Mary Adeniji, A*A*A*, moving on to study Medicine at Cambridge; Madeleine Lusted, A*AA, studying Law at Bristol; Jack Ralph, AAB, studying Law at Sussex; Millie Chatfield, AAB, studying Exercise and Sport Sciences at Exeter; and Connor Southgate, AAC, studying Geography at UCL.

Sussex Downs College A level results 17/8/17 -Grace Rolls-King and Lucy Capon (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170817-112920008

Head of Sixth Form, Simon Marsden, said, “This excellent set of results are credit to the hard work and application of our students.

“The progress made by the vast majority of students here at Hailsham has seen them outperform challenging national targets and achieve their dreams. We could not be prouder of the aspirational example they have set to the younger students at the college.”

At Eastbourne College 40 per cent of students got A* or A. Outstanding individual performances came from Tom Alston with four A* grades; Katya Goodwin with three A* and one A grade; Isabella Ripley with three A*; and Alex Garcia Whittam, Hugo McNally, Millie Ngai Lenoir, Charles Pendry, Martha Piper and Grace Porter each achieved two A* grades and one A grade.

James Edwards, Andrei Ellis, Ben Hughes, Andrew Lasita, Mario Pulze, Aidan Tam, and Katherine Williams all attained one A* and two A grades and a further 37 pupils gained three A levels with at least two A* or A grades. 100 per cent of candidates applying to Oxford or Cambridge universities secured their places.

Sussex Downs College A level results 17/8/17 - (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170817-122612008

Headmaster Tom Lawson said, “We are delighted that Eastbourne College pupils consistently achieve results of which they and their families can be very proud. The College serves to bring the very best out of each individual, ensuring that every young woman or young man successfully responds to our realistic, high expectations of them.

“This is the first cohort of pupils under the new examination system and we are extremely pleased with how this year’s sixth form pupils have risen to the challenge of their A levels.

“We congratulate those who have done so very well. These results are a tribute to the hard work of the pupils and teaching staff of Eastbourne College.”

Moira House had 100 per cent pass rate with 89 per cent of students getting A* to C,

Mrs Elodie Vallantine, Head of School, is delighted with the girls’ achievements this year.

She said, “We are all extremely proud of our girls. Some of our girls have been with us since joining in the Nursery and as a non-selective school we continually produce these outstanding results.

Eastbourne College students SUS-170817-184425001

“It is particularly pleasing to note how aspirational the girls are in their university choices and we are delighted to see them achieving their first choice in so many cases. We wish all of our girls the very best for their bright futures.”

A record-breaking 59 per cent of Bedes students got A*-A and 92 per cent A-C.

This year’s A Level results saw the school building on its reputation for excellence in Art and Design, English and Maths, where pupils achieved 94 per cent, 91 per cent and 77 per cent A*-B grades respectively, and the departing Upper Sixth also set new school records in Biology, Physics and Chemistry, where they earned 73 per cent, 71 per cent and 70 per cent A*-B grades.

Many pupils also enjoyed notable successes in their BTEC Diploma courses, including in Animal Management and Dance, where 100 per cent of grades were the equivalent of A*-A, and in Music Technology and Information Technology, where 93 per cent and 90 per cent of grades were also the equivalent of A*-A.

High-achieving individuals included Holly Saw, who earned A*A*A*A* in Maths, Biology and Dance, Eymeric Boyer, who earned A*A*A*A in Maths, Further Maths, French and Physics, Ashley Anderson who earned A*A*A* in Media, Business and Information Technology, Rosie Canby, who earned A*A*A in Maths, Biology and Chemistry, John Moran who earned A*A*A in History, Maths and Geography, and Alina Wiltshire who earned A*A*A in Graphics, Photography and Fine Art.

The three Heads of School for the year all also earned outstanding results, with Talisker Cornford earning A*A*A in Religious Studies, Geography and Government and Politics, Jay Adebisi earning A*A*A in Economics, Mandarin and Maths, and Anna Dagwell earning AAB in Business Studies, P.E. and Music, all the while representing Sussex as a County Netballer.

The school has also congratulated Ffion Kellegher, who earned A*AA in English, Spanish and Religious Studies and who will now study Languages at Oxford, and Dominic Pereira and Neve Lawrence who earned both AAA in Maths, Chemistry and Biology and who will now study Medicine at Keele University and St George’s Tooting respectively.

Bede’s Headmaster Peter Goodyer said, “Getting to know this year group has been a sincere pleasure, and I hope they realise the scale of their accomplishments.

“Our school is underpinned by the notion that every child can achieve their potential provided they are enabled to act as their best selves and are encouraged to pursue their personal passions.

“With that in mind, this departing Upper Sixth cohort are glowing symbols of Bede’s ethos and values in practice, and I am confident that these successes are but a hint at the great things that they are destined to achieve.”

