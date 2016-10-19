East Sussex school alumni inspire current generation

More than 150 former students of Uplands Community Colleg have signed up to inspire today’s pupils to academic success and career confidence.

The alumni of the college, in Lower High Street, Wadhurst, come from a range of careers and vocations including finance, education and the health service.

The college is one of 400 state schools and colleges across Britain registered with the national education charity Future First to set up ‘old school tie networks’ enabling them to harness the talents, experience and skills of ex-students to support current students.

The college wants to contact more former students to join its network, including those in established careers and recent leavers now in further education, alumni who live nearby and others who have moved away.

Headteacher Liam Collins said: “It’s crucial to prepare students for the challenging transition from school to work and for them to be well informed about their future possibilities. The experience of our alumni in a wide range of careers is a valuable resource which enables us to do that successfully - we very much look forward to hearing what our former students have gone on to do.”

More than 180,000 former students across Britain have already signed up to Future First, inspiring the next generation as career and education role models, mentors or e-mentors, work experience providers, governors, donors or fundraisers.

Alex Shapland-Howes, managing director of Future First, said: “More than 39 per cent of state school students don’t know anyone in a job they’d like to do.

“If they see that someone who went to the same school, grew up in the same community, has achieved a fulfilling and satisfying job, it helps them see it’s possible for them too.

“It’s really important for all students to be motivated to succeed in the working world and hearing first hand from relatable people in interesting jobs can make a huge difference.”

Former Uplands students can contact learning resources manager Gill Simmonds at g.simmonds@uplandscc.com.

Alternatively, sign up to Future First’s alumni scheme by clicking on the ‘Former Students’ link on the website www.futurefirst.org.uk.

