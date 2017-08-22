Eastbourne world scooter champion’s hope for skatepark

An Eastbourne teen who is world scooter champion met the town’s mayor this week and emphasised his hope to see the seafront skatepark back up and running.

Sixteen-year-old Dante Hutchinson went to the mayor’s parlour with his mother Sian Hutchinson on Tuesday August 15 to speak about his achievements and hopes for the future of skating in Eastbourne.

“It’s been a really good opportunity to meet the mayor today, it’s basically a dream,” said Dante, who was crowned world scooter champion in Barcelona in June.

Dante and his mother Sian have led the campaign for Eastbourne’s Gooden skatepark, which closed last summer, to be reopened as soon as possible.

Mrs Hutchinson said, “The park is completely different to the others in Eastbourne, it das wooden ramps and was designed for big air boxes. At the moment skaters are having to travel outside of Eastbourne to practice.”

The drama teacher at the Lindfield special needs secondary school set up a petition to reopen the park which has so far gained 3, 312 signatures.

World scooter champion Dante Hutchinson with his mother Sian and Mayor of Eastbourne Pat Hearn

“Skaters can do certain things at Hampden Park and Gildredge,” she said. “But they are having to leave Eastbourne to practice properly which is a shame.”

Dante said, “Even though I won the world championship, it would still be an amazing achievement to get our seafront skatepark back so all the kids can ride there and have fun.”

In the petition Ms Hutchinson wrote, “We were promised the money would be available in April and are still waiting.”

Mrs Hutchinson’s petition was sent to David Tutt at Eastbourne borough council who said, “The money for the rebuild was included in the budget and the skatepark will be rebuilt in line with the original design.”

Mayor Pat Hearn she was impressed Dante had won a world class prize against adult skaters and not a junior competition.

She said, “I am delighted to meet him. Dante has put Eastbourne on the map in a way as the world champion. It’s just incredible.”

To support the campaign to reopen Gooden skatepark visit www.change.org/p/eastbourne-borough-council-bring-back-the-gooden-skate-park