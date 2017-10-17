Eastbourne woman to star in national a capella television contest

An Eastbourne woman is hoping to hit the right notes in a national television competition on air this week.

Amber Muldoon will sing her heart out with her group Gospel Essence in Sky’s Sing: Ultimate A Capella.

Gospel Essence features on Sky One's 'Sing: Ultimate Acapella'

The former St Thomas A Becket pupil, who says she has wanted to sing since she was in the womb, said, “It was so exciting, we’ve been working on it for such a long time and there was a live audience. It was so much fun.

“It is a hard thing to do, you’ve got to know your pitch and know your notes or you are responsible for the whole thing going wrong. But when you get the harmony right it’s so rewarding.”

Amber, an actress who sings in Gospel Essence for fun, said, “We all got together just before the show was filmed in London, that was the first time we were like ‘oh my god, this is actually happening!’ It was so cool.”

The show, presented by Cat Deeley, sees the best a capella groups in the country compete to record an album in Abbey Road studios. It is on Sky One from 9pm this Friday (October 20).