Eastbourne woman searching for lost cat

An Eastbourne woman is looking for her cat which has been missing from near Sovereign Harbour for more than six weeks.

Lucy Cole lost her five-year-old pet, Gracie, from Falmouth Close, and is desperate to get her back.

The feline is grey with brown tints, is spayed and has a micro chip.

Lucy said, “She is very friendly and sneaky! She likes to get into other people’s houses and into cars, so she could be anywhere.

“I would love to get her home.”

If you have seen or found the cat, contact Lucy on 07932 966321.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.