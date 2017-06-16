Eastbourne woman scoops £250...for taking the bin out

A lucky resident has learned how rewarding recycling can be after winning £250.

Irene Smithers, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, scooped the bumper prize in a one-off Bourne to Recycle draw set up by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Alongside her, five other households that recycle won £100 in the scheme’s regular monthly draw.

Mrs Smithers said, “I can’t believe I have won £250 for just putting my recycling out, it’s great! I really support the idea of recycling and have been doing it for years.”

Bourne to Recycle is aimed at encouraging people to recycle more. Operated by the council, it is fully funded by central government and is open to all Eastbourne households.

Residents simply register their details and put out their recycling bins for a chance to be one of five winners who take home £100 each in a monthly draw. More than 2,500 residents are now taking part in Bourne to Recycle, which was launched at the beginning of 2016.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, Lead Cabinet Member for Place Services, said, “Congratulations to Mrs Smithers who, along with a growing number of people in Eastbourne, is doing her bit to help raise our recycling rate.

“I am delighted to announce Bourne to Recycle, initially expected to run for nine months, will now operate until the end of January 2018.

“That means more opportunities for local people to earn rewards while recycling as much as they can.”

For more information about the scheme and prizes, and to sign up, visit www.eastbourne.gov.uk/bournetorecycle

Alternatively, call Customer First on 01323 410000.