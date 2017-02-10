Eastbourne woman is crowdfunding to treat chronic condition

An Eastbourne woman suffering from a chronic bladder problem has started crowdfunding to try and raise the money she needs for treatment.

Sarah Knight, 38, has been in and out of hospital and says she is in agony each day.

She has become resistant to the antibiotics treatment available to her at Eastbourne DGH, leaving specialist treatment in London as her only option.

Sarah says the persistent bladder infections are debilitating and are putting her life at risk if they continue.

She told the Herald, “I have been suffering from this condition for five years and my GP has been at a loss of what to do.”

The treatment she needs for her rare condition is not currently available on the NHS and Sarah, who is also wheelchair-bound due to a neurological condition, says she needs to raise £5,000 to fund the treatment.

The Rodmill resident has set up a Go Fund Me page and is hoping people will donate. She has so far raised £840.

Find out more or donate at www.gofundme/123bladder.