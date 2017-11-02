Eastbourne woman donates father’s old axe to fire service

An Eastbourne woman has donated a vintage firefighters axe to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Mavis Goodwin came to the Service’s HQ in Lewes with her father’s old firefighters axe. Her dad was in charge of Holloway in London in the late 1930s and 40s.

Chairman of the Fire Authority John Barnes was on hand to meet Mavis and find out more about the family history.

She recalled how her father would come home after a shift, and put the axe on the table as he chatted to his family.

It will now have a new home at the Service Training Centre in Maresfield.