Eastbourne woman died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

An Eastbourne woman died after suffering serious head injuries from falling down stairs, an inquest heard today (Thursday, January 26).

Family and friends of Marie Denise Nash, 66, of Aylesbury Avenue, gathered at Eastbourne Town Hall for the hearing.

Mrs Nash, an administrator, had been leaving work with her daughter and friend Vicky Rowe when she lost her footing, slipped and fell down some steep stairs, hitting her head hard on the floor.

Her daughter, Sarah Nash, who was there at the time of the accident, was tearful as her statement was read.

It said, “We left work around 4.30pm. Marie was a couple of steps ahead walking down when she lost her balance.”

The court also heard from Vicky Rowe, who said, “We were going down the stairs, Marie was just ahead.

“I thought she had hold of the bannister.

“Her foot seemed to miss the stair. She fell and twisted and landed very heavily with a thud.”

Mrs Nash was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but sadly had suffered major brain injuries that would have led her to have had a very poor quality of life and be entirely dependent on those around her.

The family took the decision to withdraw Mrs Nash’s life support on February 18 last year.

Mrs Nash’s GP stated that she had been fit and well at the time of her death.

Coroner Anne Knight recorded that Mrs Nash had suffered an accidental death as a consequence of her fall.

She said, “Thank you for coming. I’m very sorry for your loss.

“We have all learned something about stairs.”

Mrs Nash left behind her husband, David.