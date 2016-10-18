Eastbourne woman celebrates 104th birthday

An Eastbourne woman celebrated turning 104 yesterday (Monday, October 17).

Susan Cusack, a resident at Sunrise care home, was joined by five generations of her family to mark the special day.

Having only moved to the residential home last year, Susan has had a colourful life.

She reached the rank of lieutenant during her service with Queen Alexandra’s Royal Nursing Corps between 1940-1946, and has lived in Burma (now known as Myanmar), Somalia and Kenya.

After the Second World War Susan worked as a State Registered Nurse.

She loves to play bridge and is described by competitors as a ‘bridge demon’.

The 104-year-old says the secret to her longevity is “Moderation and not eating green vegetables”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.