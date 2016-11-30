Eastbourne walk highlights sin, scandal and murder

No wonder the poor old Duke of Devonshire looks a bit depressed. In many quarters Eastbourne has a reputation for being downright boring.

No more! Walk creator Chris Smith has created a self-guided ‘Scandalous Eastbourne’ walk to show visitors the more exciting side of the town.

The five mile walk is suitable for almost anyone and highlights hideaway lovers, debatable council decisions, financial scandals, possible murders and, of course, dodgy doctors.

Chris said, “As any Agatha Christie fan will tell you, the most dastardly bad deeds will be found in the most respectable places. So we visit the most respectable part of one of the most respectable holiday resorts in search of scandal and a good walk.”

Readers can access the walk in the walks section at www.travelloglewes.co.uk

The full internet address is http://travelloglewes.co.uk/index.php?page=scandalous-eastbourne

