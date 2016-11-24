Eastbourne voters go to the polls

Voting is well underway in the by-election for a new councillor in an Eastbourne ward today (Thursday).

A new councillor is due to be elected in Sovereign ward to sit on the borough council.

Voters have spent the day going to the polls and when polling stations close at 10pm, the count will be at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Officials estimate the result will be announced at around 11pm.

The result will be announced on the Herald website at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

The by-election was called after the sudden resignation of Conservative Ray Blakebrough, who was elected to Eastbourne Borough Council in May 2015 but said he could not be as committed to the role as he had hoped.

Standing for election are Liberal Democrat Roger Howarth, Conservative Paul Metcalfe and the Labour Party’s candidate Louis Thorburn.