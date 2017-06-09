EASTBOURNE VOLUNTEERS WITH HELEN BURTON: Donate to homeless charity in memory of terror victim

By the time you read this the general election will be finished. Whatever the result I will be very glad it is over, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels that the referendum and the elections in the last couple of years have been extremely divisive.

Jo Cox’s message that ‘we are far more united than the things that divide us’ is so true, but it is easy to forget this in the middle of a hard-fought election where political views can be so at odds with each other. Whoever has been elected, both locally and nationally, we now have the task of getting on with our lives and concentrating on being a united nation. The recent terror attacks, and the murder of Jo Cox last year, have shown us what can happen when people become disconnected from their community. Those of us who work to try and help people, and support community life in Eastbourne know this better than most, as we can see the divisions in or society very clearly. Whoever is elected I hope that they remember this, and follow in the British tradition of helping those less fortunate than ourselves.

In the aftermath of the horrific attacks in London and Manchester recently, we have seen people coming together to help each other in a truly inspiring way. There has been a loss of life that must not be forgotten, and those that grieve will need our support. We can do that by staying strong and helping where we can.

During the latest attack on London Bridge a young Canadian woman called Chrissy was murdered. Chrissy worked in a homeless shelter, and her family have asked that people honour her memory by helping to improve their communities. Her family said “she would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.” She died in her fiancé’s arms at the age of 30. Her family have asked us “please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you”.

With this in mind, can I suggest that if you would like to donate something in Chrissy’s name you donate to the Matthew 25 Mission in Eastbourne.

The Mission aims to support people trying to rebuild broken lives and they offer a range of services to our local homeless population. You can either send them a cheque or donate via their Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/Thematthew25mission Their address for cheques is Brodie Hall, Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN. Every penny you can give will help them and also honour Chrissy’s memory and the memory of others who have been lost. When you donate, don’t forget to give them a message. Tell them Chrissy sent you.