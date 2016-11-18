Eastbourne veterans visit Cenotaph for Remembrance

Local veterans represented the area at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Parade in London on Sunday (November 13).

Bill Avis, of Hampden Park, Robin Thorne, of Golden Cross, and John Waite, of Seaside, travelled to London to represent the Suez Veterans Association at the service.

The veterans meeting Prince Charles

They also visited Westminister Abbey to stand with crosses for the fallen in the Field of Remembrance, where they met Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

Mr Avis, who carried the Suez Veterans Association wreath, said His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh wished him good morning and looked at the Suez veteran crosses.

Prince Harry shook his hand and asked about the Suez Veterans Association and his time in Egypt.

At the age of 18, Mr Avis was called up for national service and served as a Royal Engineer in the Suez Crisis of 1956.

He said he saw some awful sights in Egypt and lost friends.

The 81-year-old said, “I will never forget it. I remember it as though it was yesterday. The comradeship and the countries I served with was unforgettable. Many did not return home. Rest in peace lads.”

Mr Thorne also served as a Royal Engineer while Mr Waite was in the Royal Air Force.

