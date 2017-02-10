Eastbourne United Nations Association to hold Brexit meeting

Eastbourne United Nations Association is hosting a post-Brexit event .

Mark Dearn, the senior trade campaigner with War on Want, will be speaking about future trade deals at Eastbourne Town Hall on February 23.

At the EU referendum Eastbourne had an excellent turnout of 74.7 per cent and voted in favour of leaving the EU by 30,700 against 22,845 who voted to remain.

Lucette Davies, from Eastbourne United Nations Associations, said, “It is likely that many of those who voted to leave the EU will have done so with the aim of restoring parliamentary sovereignty.

“But trade deals, negotiated in secret, could damage our democracy and threaten our public services.”

Mark Dearn has been leading the campaign work as the EU attempted to negotiate trade deals with America and Canada.

He will explain why campaigners are fearing that trade deals could affect food safety, the NHS, rules governing the big banks as well as parliamentary sovereignty.

This event is free to attend but anyone interested in is advised to register.

Refreshments will be served from 6.45pm with the main event running from 7pm to 8.30pm in The Court Room at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Call Lucette Davies on 504765 or visit www.unaeastbourne.org.uk.