Eastbourne Town Hall to turn red to raise awareness of HIV

The clock face of Eastbourne Town Hall will be illuminated in red tomorrow (Thursday) to mark World Aids Day.

Members of Bourne Out LGBT group and supporters of the Terence Higgins Trust will march from the Town Hall to the seafront to raise awareness of HIV, leaving at 4.30pm.

They will be joined by Councillor David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, who said, “World Aids Day is about showing support for those who are living with HIV and remembering those who have lost their battle against the disease.

“It is also about making the stigma of HIV a thing of the past because people’s attitudes can still sometimes make life hard for those affected by the disease.

“Come and join the procession or wear a red ribbon to show your support.”

More than 100,000 people are living with HIV in the UK. Globally an estimated 34 million people have the virus, and, since the virus was identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or aids.

Red ribbons will be available from the Town Hall reception desk on World Aids Day.

For more information visit www.worldaidsday.org

