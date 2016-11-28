Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre strikes gold ... twice

Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre celebrated double success last week, winning two gold awards at the prestigious Beautiful South Awards 2016, organised by Tourism South East.

Eastbourne Information Assistant Angela Marsden won gold in the ‘Customer Service Superstar’ category after 26 commendable years of service. The TIC was also awarded gold for ‘Visitor Information Provider of the Year’ following its silver win last year.

Angela Marsden has been a warm and welcoming face at the TIC since it opened in 1990. Her gold win comes after she was nominated due to her continued effort and enthusiasm in ensuring locals and visitors have an unbeatable experience in the town.

She was recognised for her hard work and persistence to go above and beyond for customers, both inside and outside work. She regularly takes the time to ensure customers are happy, even previously parting with her own money to pay for a bus ticket to make sure someone got home safely.

Last year, Eastbourne Borough Council presented her with a long service award for reaching the milestone of 25 years of service. The TIC regularly receives positive feedback forms detailing the outstanding customer service provided, many naming Angela, who is on first name terms with both holidaymakers and locals.

In win ning the ‘Visitor Information Provider of the Year’ gold award the Eastbourne team was up against big competitors, including Hampshire, Oxford and Isle of Wight Tourist Information Centres. The award success comes after a record year for tourism, with more than £287 million spent in the local economy last year.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “A huge congratulations to the excellent team at Eastbourne’s Tourist Information Centre, and to Angela for her 26 years of service. It was a well-deserved win for all involved.

“The team provide an excellent service and it is this brilliant provision that encourages tourists to visit Eastbourne as their holiday of choice. It is truly commendable to win gold, especially against much larger rivals such as Oxford and Isle of Wight.”

