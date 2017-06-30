Eastbourne to host Europe’s only outdoor roller derby

Eastbourne will host the Europe’s only outdoor roller derby this July.

Skaters from all over the world will head to the Extreme Eastbourne skating event on July 15 and 16 which is part of the Beach Life Festival taking place on the seafront.

Organisers describe it as ‘one of the biggest and best events in the roller derby calendar and attracts skaters from around the world’.

Sarah Barton, from Eastbourne Roller Derby, said, “This year we even have skaters coming from as far as Alberta in Canada.”

Eastbourne Roller Derby is also inviting newcomers to try skating, with a taster event on July 23 at Causeway School.

All kit and skates will be loaned to new skaters, including absolute beginners, and coaching will be provided.

Beach Life Festival will host other skating events as well as watersport sessions, cycling stunt shows, live music and other activities.

For more information on both these Eastbourne Roller Derby events, visit www.facebook.com/EastbourneExtremeRD