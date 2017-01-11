Eastbourne theatre lift plan is axed

Plans to put a lift in at the Devonshire Park Theatre so it would be more wheelchair friendly have been scrapped.

A lift at Devonshire Park Theatre was considered among a raft of refurbishment plans but Eastbourne council says following “careful deliberation” it was not implemented.

A spokesperson said, “The current access point allows people using wheelchairs to directly access the stalls in the theatre and it was decided the lift proposal would provide little extra benefit alongside the significant cost of such a major structural change.

“The restoration of Devonshire Park Theatre was recently completed, making the most of the building’s original features and providing an even better experience for theatre-goers.

“This is part of the wider Devonshire Quarter transformation which includes extensive improvements to the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden, as well as the creation a world-class conference centre, all of which will be fully accessible to disabled people.”