Eastbourne theatre gets funding for makeover

A theatre in Eastbourne will be getting a £100,000 makeover this autumn.

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre will receive the money, which will go towards restoration of the building’s deteriorating facade, from lottery funding and a local charity.

Shows at the Royal Hippodrome will continue as usual during the external restoration project.

Darren Weir, community engagement director for the theatre, said, “We are very excited. The theatre needs to continue growing for the community. We believe bringing the facade back to its former glory will be a game-changer.”

The money will be provided jointly by lottery-funded community organisation Devonshire West’s Big Local and the John Jackson Memorial Fund.

Mr Weir said, “Big Local and the trustees of the John Jackson Memorial Fund recognise the importance of the Hippodrome as a local asset and want to see it thrive.

“Thanks to the hard work of our volunteers the Hippodrome has seen footfall increase from around 5,000 patrons to 36,000 in the last five years.”

The Royal Hippodrome on Seaside Road

Mr Weir said a survey had indicated more than £2 million needed to be spent on the Hippodrome to bring it up to date.

“This is the first step. Provided the council allows us to spend the money on its building - and why wouldn’t it? - we hope to have the scaffolding up from September.”

The theatre team says its programme of shows will continue as usual throughout the scheduled building work.

The team at The Royal Hippodrome is seeking joiners and other local tradesmen who might be interested in working on the restoration project.

To work on the project email ben@royalhippodrome.com and for more information on upcoming shows visit www.royalhippodrome.com.