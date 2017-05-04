Eastbourne teenagers arrested in connection with vehicle damage

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a number of vehicles were damaged overnight.

In total police say they have identified 10 different victims who had their vehicles damaged between April 30 and May 1 – the majority of which had windows smashed.

The incidents took place in Kingston Road, Fletching Road, Sevenoaks Road and Manor Road.

The two boys, both local to the area, were also arrested on suspicion of possessing a ‘bladed article in a public place’, according to Sussex Police. They have both been released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone else who may have had their vehicle damaged that night as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information should report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1507 of 30/04.