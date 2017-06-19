Eastbourne teen is world champ

Current two times UK champion and Eastbourne teenager Dante Hutchinson has returned from the International Scooter Association World Championships at Extreme Barcelona this weekend with the world title under his belt.

His mother Sian said Dante earned a Golden Ticket some weeks back by coming in at first place at the European Championships.

Dante rides for Australian Team Apex Pro Scooters and is the current British champion.

Sian said, “American rider Dakota Shuetz has held the world champion title for three years but it was hard working Dante who took the title this year.”