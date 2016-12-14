Eastbourne teen in court over fatal death crash

A teenager from Eastbourne has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after a pensioner died in a crash on the M25 earlier this year.

Nineteen-year-old Chloe May Thompson appeared before a judge at Maidstone Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday December 13) and pleaded guilty to causing the death of Anne Tongs, who was in her 70s, by dangerous driving.

The accident happened on the M25 near Swanley close to junction 3 of the motorway in June.

Thompson, of Carlton Road, was driving a Smart car.

The victim, who was driving a Citroen C4, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Others involved in the smash were taken to hospital.

The case against Thompson was adjourned until February 8 when sentencing will take place.

A psychiatric report in respect of the neurological conditional the teenager suffered from was being prepared along with a probation report.

Thompson has been granted bail but was warned by the judge she faces a custodial sentence.