Eastbourne teen charged with violent disorder at Epsom Derby

An Eastbourne teen has been charged with violent disorder and attempted grievous bodily harm after an incident at the Epsom Derby.

Jack Gavigan, 18, of Macquarie Quay, is among eleven young people between the ages of 16 and 20 charged in connection with the public disorder incident on Saturday, June 4, say police.

An investigation was launched under the name ‘Operation Attic’ after a group of individuals were involved in the disorder outside of the ticketed enclosures after the main event.

According to Surrey Police, the incident took place near an entertainment stage set up on the hill and saw a member of the public and a police officer injured after bottles were thrown in the crowd.

Gavigan will appear at Staines Magistrates Court on April 21 charged with one count of violent disorder and one count of attempted grievous bodily harm.