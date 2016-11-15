Eastbourne tax payer scoops £5,000 ‘thank you’ payout

An Eastbourne pensioner has received an early Christmas present – a £5,000 thank you for paying his council tax by Direct Debit.

Robert Marsh, 82, won the prize as part of Eastbourne Borough Council’s participation in a national council tax campaign organised by Bacs Payment Schemes Limited (Bacs) – the not-for-profit organisation behind Direct Debit in the UK.

Robert, who lives in Old Town with his wife Elizabeth, said, “I couldn’t believe it when I took the phone call telling me I’d won the prize.

“As far as I’m concerned paying council tax by Direct Debit is the obvious choice. It’s very easy to set up and not having to worry about forgetting to make a payment is a huge relief. Winning the £5,000 prize, however, is the icing on the cake. With Christmas fast approaching the timing just couldn’t be better.”

Mr Marsh was selected at random from across the 32 participating local authorities to win the £5,000 prize.

Eastbourne Borough Council residents already paying by Direct Debit, as well as those who switched to the payment method, were entered into the draw.

Bacs’ local authority specialist Dawneth Perry said, “Our national council tax campaigns have proved hugely successful, helping to deliver cost savings in the region of £2.5m for participating local authorities over the last seven years.

“We would like to thank Eastbourne Borough Council for participating so enthusiastically and, of course, many congratulations to Robert; we wish him all the best and hope he enjoys spending his prize money.”

Ian Fitzpatrick, director of services at Eastbourne Borough Council, added, “We were delighted to hear that one of Eastbourne Borough Council’s residents was a winner of the prize draw, and hope that this good news will encourage other residents to think about any positive changes they can make to the way they manage their finances.

“Our congratulations go to Robert and his wife, and we hope they enjoy using the prize money over the festive period ahead.”