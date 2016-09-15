Eastbourne tattoo artist wanted on suspicion of drug-driving

Police want to trace a tattoo artist from Eastbourne who failed to attend a court hearing for drug-driving earlier this month.

Police say 34-year-old Karl Bowker of Winston Crescent, Eastbourne was pulled over in his Volkswagen Golf as part of a routine drink and drug-driving patrol in nearby Pevensey Bay Road on Thursday June 30.

Bowker was arrested and charged with driving with 10mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, driving without a licence and possession of cannabis, say Sussex Police. He was bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates' Court on Thursday September 1, but failed to attend. Magistrates have since issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of broad build, with a shaved head. He has a large number of tattoos all over his body, including on his face, his head and his neck.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1616 of 30/06.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

