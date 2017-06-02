Eastbourne Survivors raises funds with pub quiz

A charity helping survivors of sexual abuse has thanked supporters after raising more than £900 at a pub quiz.

The pub quiz for Eastbourne Survivors, an organisation helping adults who suffered sexual abuse as children, is the first event held by the charity since it lost its support from Eastbourne Borough Council earlier this year.

As demand for the charity’s work is so high - with around 50 people helped monthly by volunteer counsellors - Eastbourne Survivors decided to embark on a fundraising campaign rather than reduce its services or fold completely.

A spokesperson for the charity said, “We are immensely grateful to all those who attended and supported the night.”

The quiz, held at the Belgian Cafe on May 23, had more than 120 guests, with donations of raffle prizes from local businesses and brewed beer from the cafe itself.

The winning team was a group of Sussex police officers who chose to donate their cash prize back to the cause.

For more information on the charity’s work or to donate, call 01323 416 316

or visit www.eastbournesurvivors.org

