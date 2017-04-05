Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival to feature schoolchildren’s Towner artwork

Towner art gallery is teaming up with Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival to take its school exhibition on the road.

The gallery’s much-loved exhibition is one of the largest displays of children’s art work in the country, and this year more than 1,500 children from 32 local schools have taken part in free workshops with carnival artists Same Sky.

Sunshine Carnival president Stephen Lloyd said, “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Towner as partners in this year’s Sunshine Carnival.

“Their passion for community work matches both what our Carnival stands for and also mirrors this year’s carnival theme: Our Community - Our World.

“The support they will bring in encouraging and enabling local schools to take part is also a real plus.

“Now into our sixth year, having the Towner Art Gallery on board as a partner illustrates just how popular and successful the event has become and demonstrates its significance in the town’s events calendar.”

Drawing ideas from Eric Ravilious, a key artist within the Towner collection, the project has looked at friendship including the role of tea parties and ceremonies inspired by his work Six Cups: Designs for Wedgwood.

This links into both this year’s carnival theme and the gallery’s upcoming exhibition Ravilious & Co: The Pattern of Friendship, which opens on the day of the carnival.

The artwork made by the children will be displayed in Towner’s section of the carnival procession, which takes place on Saturday, May 27 at the earlier start time of 2pm. It will follow the established route down Eastbourne’s seafront from Western Lawns to Princes Park.

Towner’s head of learning Marina Castledine said, “It has been a delight to work with so many schools. The art created is a credit to all the children, teachers and artists. We can’t wait to take to the streets!”

Artist Eric Ravilious studied at the Eastbourne School of Art. He is best known for his depictions of the Sussex landscape, and the Towner gallery says it boasts the largest and most significant public collection of his work.

There is one last chance to work with artists Same Sky at the gallery and make your own work for the carnival or contribute to the Towner’s float.

All ages are welcome this Saturday (April 8) to drop in any time between 11am-4pm. The workshop is free and no booking is required.

The project is supported by The Williams Charitable Trust.

More information on the Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival and details of how to join in can be found at www.eastbournecarnival.co.uk