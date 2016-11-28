Eastbourne students design young family’s dream home

Sixth form students at Eastbourne College have seen their designs for the perfect modern family house become a reality after winning a competition run by developer Bloor Homes.

Ella Howlett and Rebe Casseldon, both 16, were among 150 students from across the country to enter Bloor’s design-a-home competition, which aims to inspire the next generation of architects and interior designers.

Held for the third time this year, the competition invites students to submit their grand designs for the ideal modern family home, with the winners getting to see their vision made into bricks and mortar at a Bloor Homes development.

Ella and Rebe’s winning entry, which featured a translucent office space, open-plan kitchen/dining area and en-suite for the master bedroom, was physically recreated inside a four-bedroom family home at the Westgate development in Wareham, Dorset.

The students said, “We wanted a design that fitted in with the modern family lifestyle of the 21st century and incorporated both work and family without neglecting either.

“It was important for us to make sure that the office was a separate room, but not have it completely cut off from family life, so we used translucent panes of glass.

“We both love to design and create ideas so we thought that together we could come up with a rather stylish and modern approach.”

Richard O’Brien, Group Design Director at Bloor Homes, said, “The competition is a great way of introducing young people to the worlds of housebuilding and interior design, and we have been very impressed by the imaginative designs submitted by the students.

“Ella and Rebe’s house was particularly well thought out and the level of detail which they put into their work was truly amazing for such young designers.”

Mansel Thewlis, 37, and his wife Alice, 28, who have moved into the home with their baby daughter Madeline, are also full of praise for the students’ designs.

Alice said, “The students have done a fantastic job. Everything looks very light and modern - you would think it was designed by professionals.

“We love the open plan kitchen/dining area with the big French doors that back out onto the garden. It’s a lovely spot to relax.”

