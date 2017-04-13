Eastbourne student running Sahara marathon in memory of mum and brother

A former Eastbourne student is taking part in the ‘toughest foot race on Earth’ after losing his mother and brother to cancer.

Edward Lewis, who went to Eastbourne College, is running the Marathon Des Sables in the Sahara desert to raise money for Cancer Research.

The race takes place over six days in roasting heats of up to 45 degrees, with runners carrying all their provisions and equipment – including venom pumps – in rucksacks.

Edward said, “It’s difficult to explain why I would choose to do something as daunting as this, but the reason is simple.

“I lost both my brother Tom, 17, and my mum Caroline, 46, before their time to cancer – a disease that needs far better treatments.

“Tom was only 16 when he noticed a small lump in his calf muscle which had unfortunately already spread too far for his treatment to be curative. I can’t imagine anything more terrible than to face your own mortality at just 17.

“The personal cost of this disease to him, myself and my family and to so many others has been devastating and brutal but I can only try and bring something positive out of the whole experience.”

The race is currently taking place in Morocco from April 9-14, and another former Eastbourne College student Tom Evans is also taking part.

To donate to Edward’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Edward-Lewis7