A solicitor from Eastbourne has been banned from the road for drink driving.

Sian McKay, 29, of Magellan Way, was arrested in the street where she lives on June 3 and charged with driving with 118mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system – the legal limit is 35mcg.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

She was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.